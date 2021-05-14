Thai courts asked to limit number of new inmates sent to prisons in Bangkok

The Corrections Department sealed off all areas in the Bangkok Remand Prison and applied video conferences for detention procedures.

Ayut Sinthopphan, director-general of the Corrections Department, said the measure was implemented as 2,833 inmates at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Women Central Correctional Institution were infected with COVID-19.







Infected inmates were admitted to treatment supervised by Ratchavithi Hospital. A field hospital was set up in the compound of Klong Prem Central Prison to admit them.

The prisoners who tested negative for COVID-19 would be quarantined for 21 days and tested three more times before returning to their zones.







All zones of the Bangkok Remand Prison were sealed off and some zones were converted to field hospitals. The department asked courts to limit the number of new inmates sent to prisons in the Lat Yao cluster and used video conferences to facilitate detention procedures.

Mr Ayut also said that detained rally leader Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok tested positive for COVID-19 and was already admitted to Correctional Hospital. (TNA)























