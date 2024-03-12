Universal dominates Oscars with ‘Oppenheimer’ sweep

Universal Pictures had a night to remember at the Academy Awards on March 11, with their historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’ dominating the night, winning seven Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture award.

Christopher Nolan took home the Best Director trophy for his work on ‘Oppenheimer’, while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. secured wins for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.







Universal’s winning streak continued with ‘The Holdovers’, a heartwarming film from their Focus Features division. Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s performance as a supportive teacher in the film earned her the Best Supporting Actress award.

Disney’s Searchlight division was not far behind with five Oscars. ‘Poor Things’, their imaginative retelling of Frankenstein, was a major player, bringing Emma Stone the Best Actress award alongside three other wins. They also took home an Oscar for the documentary short film ‘The Last Repair Shop’.







Netflix and Apple had rather contrasting results. Netflix managed one win for Wes Anderson’s live-action short film ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’. Unfortunately, Apple’s highly anticipated ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, nominated for best picture, and went home empty-handed, showcasing the fierce competition at this year’s ceremony.





Here is every Oscar nomination for ‘Oppenheimer’.

Performance by an actor in a leading role – Cillian Murphye

Performance by an actor in a supporting role – Robert Downey Jr.

Performance by an actress in a supporting role – Emily Blunt

Achievement in cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema

Achievement in costume design – Ellen Mirojnick

Achievement in directing – Christopher Nolan

Achievement in film editing – Jennifer Lame

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling – Luisa Abel

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) – Ludwig Göransson

Achievement in sound – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

Achievement in production design – Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best motion picture of the year – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers (NNT)



































