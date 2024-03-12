Thailand, Hong Kong discuss trade enhancements

Commerce officials from Thailand and Hong Kong have met to discuss the promotion of Thai products and further opportunities for Thai exports to Hong Kong.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai revealed the outcomes of his meeting with Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau, which took place at The Mira Hotel in Hong Kong.







Both sides touched on assistance for small business owners and discussed data exchange of goods and services to help Thai businesses gain their foothold in Hong Kong. Thailand extended an invitation for Hong Kong businesses to increase their presence in the Southeast Asian region and to use Thailand as their trade and investment hub.

Thai officials on this occasion requested assistance from Hong Kong officials in case of potential trade disruptions, in order to sustain bilateral growth.







Thailand praised Hong Kong for the organizing of International Film & TV Market (FILMART), which is one of Asia’s biggest trading events for movies. Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce this year leads 27 Thai firms at the event, with the hope of opening trade deals and further promoting cooperation between businesses in Thailand and Hong Kong.







Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade Promotion (DITP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will be signing Memoranda of Understanding on trade data exchange, commercial support to promote creativity and innovation among small businesses, and cooperation on e-commerce promotion. (NNT)































