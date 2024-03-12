Chiang Mai running sandals made from car tire rubber gain popularity

The Chiang Mai handmade running sandals, renowned for their comfort and ability to alleviate foot pain, have become a hot trend among both local and international runners and health enthusiasts.

Surasak Suebwongchai, 47 known as Pee Mor, the creator of the running sandals continues to stitch these sandals in his small shop in Chiang Mai’s Muang district with the same dedication he had when he crafted his first pair eight years ago.







As a barefoot runner himself, who holds a degree in sports science, he conceived the idea of making sandals from car tire rubber, securing them with tent cords, and using a cowhide strap. With his own experience in running, he has developed his sandals to create a snug and comfortable fit for runners.

Initially made for his friends, including one with diabetes who experienced discomfort wearing regular running shoes, his sandals gradually gained recognition and popularity among trail runners for their comfort, durability, and ability to withstand various weather conditions. Priced between 1,490 and 1,590 baht per pair, these sandals come in three models: thin, regular, and hybrid pro, catering to different preferences and needs. (TNA)







































