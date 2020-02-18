United Nations FAO director meets PM on solutions to poverty and starvation

BANGKOK – Qu Dongyu, director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and sought support for solutions to poverty and starvation.





The newly appointed FAO director called on Gen Prayut to introduce himself. He praised Thailand’s roles as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations last year and thanked Thailand for always supporting FAO. He also asked Thailand to host the FAO’s 35th Session of the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific.

In response, Gen Prayut said the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry would consider the issue.

Besides, he confirmed Thailand’s readiness to seriously support FAO in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. He also thanked FAO for declaring Dec 5 the World Soil Day in honor of King Rama IX.

In the meeting, both sides exchanged opinions on the Hand in Hand Initiatives (HIHI), a mechanism of the UN to achieve SDGs. The FAO director asked Thailand to help match poor countries in the region with other countries capable of assistance. The prime minister agreed with the request.

On the occasion, the prime minister asked FAO to study value addition for Thai farm products to help solve poverty in Thailand. The FAO director recommended digital farms and the competitive and commercial development of farm products.







