Emergency decree imposition extended in Thailand far south

BANGKOK – The government will extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situation in three southern border provinces for three more months.





Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said the decision came from the government’s committee tasked with handling emergency situations, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The decree imposition will be extended for the 59th time as proposed by the southern forward command of the Internal Security Operations Command, from March 20 to June 19, he said. It covers the three provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

“The committee acknowledged that from Dec 20, 2019, to Feb 10 violent incidents subsided. People received steady protection from local security agencies while peace negotiations and economic development continued. This situation still requires uninterrupted surveillance,” Gen Somsak said.

The committee also resolved to enhance efficiency in investigation into security-related cases and urge the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission to require registration of mobile phone users to improve capabilities in handling security situations, Gen Somsak said.

In the committee’s meeting, he said, Gen Prawit told officials to improve intelligence and ensure public participation and fair law enforcement in the far South.







