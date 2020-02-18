All Westerdam cruise passengers arriving in Thailand tested negative for virus

BANGKOK – All Westerdam cruise ship passengers who arrived in Thailand have been tested negative for Covid-19 as Thai transport authorities are ready to introduce more measures and health screenings.





Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchop commented on Monday after an American passenger has been tested positive for the virus in Malaysia after traveling on the luxury cruise ship which is now docked in Cambodia.

Twenty-seven passengers who disembarked the ship and entered Thailand had been tested negative and allowed to continue to their respective destinations, Mr. Saksayam said.

Two Thai passengers on board the luxury cruise also had no sign of the coronavirus, he added.

To screen for infected people from Cambodia, the minister said that arrival gates at Suvarnabhumi Airport had been designated for all flights from Cambodia in order to effectively screen passengers.

The Westerdam docked in Cambodia’s port city of Sihanoukville on Thursday after being barred by countries including Thailand amid fear of possible coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Thailand Post, the state-run post service operator, announced that it has applied disinfectant on parcels at its distribution centers including that inside the Suvarnabhumi Airport.

It is one of the measures to assure customers of safety, Thailand Post says.

In Thailand, there are 35 confirmed cases of covid-19. Fifteen patients have been discharged, with 20 still in hospital.















