UN Under-Secretary-General commends Thailand for serving as pivotal center in Asia-Pacific region

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), recently visited Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for ESCAP’s collaboration and stressed the significance of economic recovery and development aligned with the IGNITE THAILAND vision.







The UN Under-Secretary-General commended Thailand for serving as a pivotal United Nations center in the Asia-Pacific region and voiced confidence in Thailand’s capabilities to host major United Nations conferences, offering support for sustainable development initiatives.

The discussions covered efforts toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, with Thailand committing to becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2050 and highlighting the importance of regional food security with assistance from ESCAP.







Furthermore, Thailand is gearing up for its participation in the 80th annual session of ESCAP, reflecting the cooperation and shared objectives between Thailand and the United Nations entity, focusing on sustainable development and the reduction of air pollution. (NNT)





























