‘Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival 2024’ draws global attention

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, alongside the Tourism Authority of Thailand, has elevated the unique Thai cultural tradition of the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival to an international level. The move aligns with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s Soft Power policy, highlighting the grandeur of the 2024 Ubon Candle Festival.

Chai Wacharonke, Government Spokesperson, announced the festival’s success. Held from July 17th to 23rd at Thung Si Muang and surrounding streets in Ubon Ratchathani, the event attracted over 100,000 Thai and international tourists, generating an estimated 800 million baht.







The festival showcased Thailand’s rich cultural heritage through parades, traditional performances, and various activities, promoting Ubon Ratchathani as a key tourism destination.

The event featured a two-day parade of intricately carved candles, including royal candles and rain bathcloths, with nearly 100 processions. Visitors enjoyed performances and activities such as candle-making demonstrations, traditional dances, and local artisan displays. The event also supported local businesses through the sale of OTOP products.







The Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival has a long history, dating back 123 years, and continues to be a significant event celebrating Buddhist traditions and community spirit in Thailand.

Other provinces also hosted similar candle parades. In Nakhon Ratchasima, the parade was held at Thao Suranari Monument, featuring 22 candle processions and various cultural performances. In Ayutthaya, the 13th annual water candle procession took place at Ladchado Canal, with over 180 boats participating. Ratchaburi conducted a water candle procession at Damnoen Saduak Canal, featuring over 100 boats and a range of cultural activities. (NNT)













































