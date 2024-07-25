‘ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting’ to push for cooperation on multiple issues

Thailand prepares to use the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ forum to continue sustainable development, promote green economy and digital economy. If successful, it will double the digital economy in the region.

This is the first ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, where he will have the opportunity to meet with other ASEAN foreign ministers.

They will discuss progress on various joint operations within the ASEAN framework and exchange information on humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.







At the same time, they will meet with 11 dialogue partner countries, including the UK, US, EU, China, South Korea, and Japan, to push forward issues that Thailand prioritizes, including sustainable development, green economy, and ASEAN’s digital economy cooperation framework.

Thai Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ASEAN, Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit revealed that discussions on the digital economy have already begun, with the goal to complete negotiations by the end of next year.







This platform aims to push forward the first regional digital cooperation agreement in the world, potentially doubling the region’s digital economy.

The first forum in Laos is the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Commission. The meeting welcomed new ministers, and in this forum, Thailand supports the establishment of nuclear-weapon-free zones in all regions.

There was also a meeting with representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, which monitored the promotion and protection of human rights in ASEAN.









This opportunity was also used for bilateral talks with the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the ASEAN Secretary-General on the framework of cooperation and regional peace.

The 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings forum are being held in Vientiane, Laos from July 24-27.

The meeting will also include discussions to prepare for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit at the leaders’ level, which will be held in October 2024 in Vientiane. (TNA)



































































