U.S. negotiates with museum for return of Thailand’s historical artifacts

The U.S. government is reportedly in talks with the Denver Art Museum in the state of Colorado to arrange the return of three historical artifacts to Thailand.

According to Thai Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the artifacts in question are the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara of the Srivijaya era and two bronze statues from the Dvaravati period spanning the 7th to 11th centuries AD/CE.







In 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped facilitate the return of two stone lintels that were being exhibited at the Asian Art Museum in the state of California. They are now on display in their Thai provinces of origin at the Phanom Rung and Sadok Kok Thom historical parks in Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo, respectively.







This year, the U.S. department also helped to ensure the safe return of a 500-year-old gold crown that was part of a Buddhist statue built during the Lanna Era.

The Thai Ministry of Culture is also trying to secure the return of a Buddha statue from the Asia Society Museum in New York and a stone sculpture from the British Museum in London. Both artifacts are believed to hail from the Dvaravati period. (NNT)

































