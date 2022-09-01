Thailand and South Korea host Regional Anti-Corruption Conference in Bangkok

Thailand’s Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (ONACC) and South Korea’s Ministry of Justice have co-hosted the Regional Anti-Corruption Conference for Law Enforcement Professionals in Southeast Asia.

Over 200 participants from 18 countries around the world, including representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), participated in the conference in Bangkok.







The gathering aimed to strengthen regional and international cooperation, as well as coordination among national investigative and prosecutive authorities. Also on the agenda was developing the capacity of law enforcement authorities to investigate complex corruption cases.







Police General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, President of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said he anticipated that the event would provide new networking opportunities. Additionally, he expected to see communication channels established between agencies and practitioners while enhancing knowledge essential for effectively tackling corruption.

This Regional Anti-Corruption Conference took place from August 29-31. (NNT)

































