Thailand raises cooking gas and power prices on Sept 1

Energy prices rose on Sept 1 in accordance with a resolution of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The cooking gas price increased by 1 baht per kilogram, resulting in the price of cooking gas in a 15kg cylinder going up by 15 baht from 393 to 408 baht. The government hands out 100 baht as a cooking gas subsidy to holders of government welfare cards.







The government has not come up with any assistance for the power tariff that rose from 4.00 to 4.72 baht per unit. The new and highest-ever rate was planned for imposition from September to December. The ERC approved the new electricity fee, the fuel tariff component of which was raised from 68.66 satang to 93.43 satang per unit. (TNA)

































