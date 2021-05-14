U.S. lifts indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

The top US health agency on Thursday announced it was lifting mask-wearing requirements for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a watershed moment in the pandemic.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky, anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.







The move, which comes more than a year after the federal government recommended people cover their faces in public, follows accumulating data showing the extremely high efficacy of vaccines, not just to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 but also infection. (NNT World)























