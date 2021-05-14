Phuket’s existing stringent measures to curb Covid-19 risk

As part of Phuket’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, local authorities have tightened restrictions and say friends are not allowed to gather at private homes.

Along with temporary closures of some businesses and venues, the order says, parties involving alcohol are banned and gatherings of more than 30 people are banned.







The only gatherings allowed are religious ceremonies like weddings and funerals.

Foreigners who violate any of Phuket’s disease control measures could be deported and lose their permission to stay in Thailand. (NNT)























