Typhoon Noru to reach Thailand as tropical storm on Sept 29

Typhoon Noru will land in Vietnam on Sept 28 and weaken to a tropical storm before entering Thailand through Amnat Charoen or Ubon Ratchathani province in the early morning of Sept 29, according to the chief of the Meteorological Department.

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the department, said the incoming storm would bring heavy rains and strong winds to the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Am Nat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.







She said that Typhoon Noru was likely to weaken to a tropical storm, then a depression and a low-pressure system. It would reach the Central Plains and the lower North on Sept 30 when it would teem down in the lower North and the Central Plains including Greater Bangkok.

Rainwater could reach 100 millimeters and caused flash floods and overflows during the period, Ms Chomparee said.







She warned that the storm would arrive when a monsoon trough was in Thailand and already caused rain in many areas. The storm would increase rainwater and move through areas already covered with deluges of water namely the basins of Chi, Mun, Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers.

Her department opened a center to monitor the movements and impacts of Storm Noru around the clock for the sake of swift and effective responses by relevant organizations. (TNA)






































