Pattaya’s no-maintenance habit bites again at Sukhumvit wheelchair overpass

By Pattaya Mail
0
439
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet meets with the handicapped people who were extremely inconvenienced when the elevators of the pedestrian bridge was broken-down for a very long time.

A wheelchair-accessible pedestrian bridge took seven years to build and, in classic Pattaya fashion, wasn’t maintained after opening. So, it’s no wonder that three years later, the elevators no longer work.

It’s a pattern that has been repeated time after time for more than a decade in Pattaya. Hundreds of millions are spent on flashy infrastructure projects such as CCTV camera networks, dancing fountains and accessible bridges, with no money allocated to keep them working after the press release has gone out.



The Redemptorist Center for Persons with Disabilities, which has battled city hall recently over its ill-maintained wheelchair lane on Soi Paniadchang, wasn’t about to let the elevators on the bridge over Sukhumvit remain broken. The charity had pushed for seven years for their installation.

So, bowing to the influential group’s pressure, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet oversaw the repair of the glass elevators that had shorted out and rusted due to leaks in the pedestrian bridge’s roof and flooding at its base.


Mayor Poramet Ngampichet personally oversaw the repair of the glass elevators to ensure that they were in working order.

The bridge over the Central Road bypass tunnel, which was constructed in less time than the overpass, opened in 2019. It is equipped with glass elevators on both ends with keypads with large buttons and braille for those with physical or visual impairments. There also are buttons to call for help.

Poramet said repairs now are done and he ordered the Engineering Department to study flaws in the overpass’ design that allowed water to get into the elevator shafts and electric to prevent further breakdowns.


The handicapped people in wheelchairs breathe a sigh of relief when the mayor got the elevators to work again.

 

All is well that ends well. The mayor promised the physically challenged people that their elevator will never breakdown again at least if anything goes wrong, it will be repaired immediately.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR