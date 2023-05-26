Typhoon Mawar may bring more rain to Thailand this week

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Thailand at the end of this month as a result of Typhoon Mawar’s indirect influence in the region.

The department reported that Mawar, which evolved from a tropical storm into a typhoon, is currently in the Pacific Ocean and is forecast to move northwest rather than towards the South China Sea. Two weather agencies, which are the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, and Japan Meteorological Agency, warned that Mawar could intensify into a “super typhoon” by Friday as a result of the rise in the sea surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean. Residents in many provinces are advised to beware of heavy rain during the end of this month.







Meanwhile, the National Disaster Warning Council Foundation has asked citizens to build pools or weirs to retain rainwater as a safeguard against the effects of El Nino, which will likely impact Thailand in August. The Foundation warned that due to El Nino, Thailand might not receive much rain in August, and urged farmers to keep a close watch on weather forecasts in the upcoming months. (NNT)





















