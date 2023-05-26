New Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor appointed

Thapanee Kiatphaibool has been approved as the new governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), starting from September 1. The decision was made by the TAT board, following the recommendation of the nomination subcommittee, which began the recruitment process on February 20.

Thapanee was chosen unanimously by the subcommittee, chaired by Arrun Boonchai, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The selection criteria focused on capabilities in administration, knowledge of the tourism industry, and marketing expertise.







The new TAT governor expressed her honor at being chosen as the new governor and assured tourism operators that she would continue the tourism promotion policies set by her predecessor, Yuthasak Supasorn, to ensure a smooth transition. Once her appointment is official, she plans to announce her strategy for developing tourism promotional plans in collaboration with the private sector.

Thapanee has been with the TAT since 1999, joining after completing her master’s degree in science at the University of Surrey in the UK. She has held various positions within the organization and currently serves as the deputy governor for domestic marketing.







During the Covid-19 pandemic, Thapanee played a key role in initiating the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification program. This program enabled hotels and services to meet specific health and safety standards, and it became a mandatory requirement for hotels seeking to register as quarantine facilities during periods of strict Covid-19 control measures. (NNT)



























