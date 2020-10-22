Two university students, ‘protest leaders’, denied bail by Thai court

Two protest leaders have been denied bail in the criminal cases related to a major anti-government rally on September 19.







Parit Chiwarak and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul were taken to Bangkok Remand Prison after the Criminal Court refused their bail requests.

A Court’s statement says they would likely cause disturbances in the society again.

The two defendants led thousands of protesters breaking into Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on September 19. They also had leading roles in many other rallies calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation and monarchical reform.

The two university students were arrested last week before being released on bail by Thanyaburi court on Tuesday afternoon. But with other arrest warrants from other police stations for their roles in anti-government rallies, they were later detained.

Dozens of anti-government groups have been detained for breaking criminal code and emergency decree since the major rally on October 14. (TNA)











