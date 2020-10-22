Thai Criminal Court says closing four online news networks violates press freedom

A Thai court rejects a request to block four online news networks and a protester’s webpage that have been accused of spreading misinformation about the ongoing political rallies.







The Digital Economy Ministry and the Royal Thai Police on Tuesday requested an order to block the online news outlets for allegedly spreading false information in violation of the computer crime law and the emergency decree.

On Wednesday, the Criminal Court turned down the request and said a blockade order would breach Article 35 of the Constitution that guaranteed press freedom.









Earlier on Tuesday, the Court ordered one of the news outlets, VoiceTV, from using online platforms including website, Facebook and YouTube.

The Ministry has accused the four news outlets and the protesters’ webpage of violating computer crime law during their coverages of the anti-government protest on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands misinformation and fake news have been detected, police say, and at least 58 accounts of digital platforms have been identified as the sources.(TNA)











