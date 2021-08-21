Two-thirds of COVID-19 fatalities in Thailand were unvaccinated

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed that about two-thirds of those who died recently after catching COVID-19 were not vaccinated against the disease.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said on Friday that there were 4,656 COVID-19 fatalities nationwide between July 25th and August 19th and 2,969, or 63.8%, had not been vaccinated.







She said 316, or 7% of those who died had received a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine more than two weeks before falling ill and 118, or 2.6% had their first AstraZeneca dose more than four weeks before their illness. That meant not enough antibodies were stimulated within two weeks of inoculation. Among those who had received the second dose up to two weeks before falling ill, there were 26 fatalities, or 0.6% of the total.



Dr. Apisamai added that a study of 125 people, by the Department of Medical Sciences and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, found that using a combination of different COVID-19 vaccines over 2-3 doses better stimulated antibodies against the Delta variant. (NNT)























