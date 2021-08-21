Thai Health Ministry purchases another 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has signed a contract to purchase another 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, raising the total to 30 million doses for delivery by the end of this year.

The contract was signed by Disease Control Department Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong and Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina, and was witnessed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







Dr. Opas signed a supply agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on July 20th and the Cabinet approved 9.3 billion baht for the contract to procure the new batch on Tuesday.

These procurements are part of a Disease Control Department’s plan to buy 100 million doses of various types of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year. (NNT)























