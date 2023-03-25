Two Thais and one foreigner reported latest monkeypox cases in Thailand

The director-general of the Disease Control Department (DCD) Thares Krasanairawiwong said that three male patients, aged between 27-40 years old are two Thais and one foreigner, who have lived in Thailand for 10 years.

All three monkeypox cases had no connection and two of them had sex with other men, who they did not know and met at entertainment venues.







The patients are being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Officials tracked people who had been in close contact with them and would closely monitor their conditions. The three new cases raised the country’s total monkeypox cases to 18. (TNA)



























