Police unimpressed with Pattaya woman’s BOGO drug deal

Pattaya police were unimpressed with a woman caught with drugs she said she got on a “buy-one, get-one-free deal”.

Identified only as Panatda, 38, the woman was caught at a police checkpoint on Central Road-Third Road Sue San intersection around 2.30 a.m. March 21.







Police said Panatda was acting suspiciously, so they searched her and the Honda Click motorbike and found a bag with 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

They also discovered 19 amphetamine tablets that Panatda said she got as a bonus for buying the crystal. She seemed proud of the deal, but police didn’t seem so excited.



























