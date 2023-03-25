Thailand EV registrations increased considerably in January 2023

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported on EV registration situation in Thailand for the month of January 2023, which is recorded at 317,502 units, an increase of 39.48%yoy, and is on the rising trend. This is a stepping stone to Thailand’s becoming a low-carbon society.







In February 2023, the number continued to rise to 331,885. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) recorded the most sales, which totaled 257,726 and 265,475 in January and February respectively, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), totaled 43,297 and 44,535 in January and February respectively. Registration of battery electric vehicle (BEV) in January is recorded at 16,479 units, a leap increase of 286.83% from the same period of last year (4,260 units), while in February 2023, BEV sales totaled 21,875 units.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister commits to drive forward economic development in parallel with national development and environment protection in a sustainable manner. The Government has a policy to promote domestic manufacturing and use of EVs to channel Thailand toward a low-carbon society and the region’s EV manufacturing hub. (PRD)





















