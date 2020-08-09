Two still missing from Samui ferry sinking in Gulf of Thailand

Two people are still missing after Racha 4 ferry capsized off Koh Samui Island on Saturday, killing five people as teams of divers continue search operation in the rough sea.







Racha 4 was rocked by strong wind and high waves when it was carrying 16 people from Koh Samui heading for Don Sak boat pier on the mainland on Saturday night.

Nine people have been rescued while rescuers have retrieved five dead bodies so far. The latest body was found on Thursday in the sunken ferry but the divers planned to retrieve it on Friday.

The divers from the Royal Thai Navy, volunteer groups and Koh Tao Island on Friday joined the rescue operation at the site, five nautical miles off Koh Samui.

The ferry was loaded with garbage, three 10-wheel lorries and a pick-up truck. There were 11 crewmen, four drivers and a saleswoman on board when it capsized. (TNA)











