‘Global Business Matching 2020’ promotes partnership for Thai SMEs

Thai SMEs in the agriculture sector are getting help in finding business partners in neighbouring countries via a business matching programme.







The Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM) jointly launched Global Business Matching 2020 programme on Friday.

Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of EXIM Bank’s board of directors, said the programme was designed to help SMEs create partnership for online trade in ASEAN, especially CLMV countries – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Last year, Thai SMEs in the agriculture sector exported 500 million-baht worth of goods to their business partners overseas, said Supant.

This business matching programme could catalyze exports of Thai farm products, he said.

Thailand aimed to promote exports of farm products as one of the main economic engines generating 1.2 trillion baht or 10 percent of GDP, according to Supant. (TNA)











