‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certificate awarded to businesses in Bangkok

A total of 414 businesses in Bangkok were recently awarded with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification for meeting the basic standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Please Support Pattaya Mail

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, recently presided over the presentation ceremony, which was held on 4 August, 2020, at the Royal Paragon Hall in Bangkok. He was joined by senior officials and figures from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Public Health.

Minister Phiphat said, “The Amazing Thailand SHA project demonstrates the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Public Health, as well as the private sector, to enhance the confidence on Thailand’s tourism and public health for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Amazing Thailand SHA standard is used to assess 10 types of business, e.g., restaurants/food outlets, accommodation and convention centres, recreation and tourist attractions, tourist transport vehicles, travel agents/tour operators, health and beauty parlours, department stores and shopping centres, sports stadiums for tourism, theatres/cinemas, and souvenir shops and other stores.

Loading…

Launched in the middle of May 2020, the Amazing Thailand SHA project has so far received applications from 5,832 businesses from across the country. So far, a total of 4,021 businesses have passed the SHA assessment, including 1,010 businesses in Bangkok – making it the province with the most SHA-certified establishments, 498 businesses in Phuket, and 340 businesses from Chiang Mai.











