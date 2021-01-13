Two SHA-certified Thai restaurants pass random inspection proving to be hygienic and safe

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, and members of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Safety Standards Audit Committee recently conducted a random audit of two SHA-certified restaurants.





Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The audit process adds an extra layer of protection to what is already an extremely strict verification process. It intends to build consumer confidence that establishments continue to adhere to the Amazing Thailand SHA rules and regulations after being certified.”

The Committee inspected Samsenvilla (Ratchaphruek) Restaurant in Nonthaburi and Seefah Restaurant Siam Square Branch in Bangkok, holders of Amazing Thailand SHA certification numbers A0012 and A0614, respectively, on 12 January, 2021.







The Committee decided to randomly conduct audits at Amazing Thailand SHA-certified restaurants because restaurants and food outlets are the second highest number of establishments (2,156) that have been officially Amazing Thailand SHA certified.

The random inspection is part of a two-part audit programme to ensure consistency of the Amazing Thailand SHA standards for hygiene, health, and cleanliness for the entire premises, all equipment, and operational staff.

Another audit programme, ‘Voice of Customer’ (VOC), is a user satisfaction survey that encourages guests to submit invaluable feedback that can include, but is not limited to, any possible violations or discrepancies.

Guests can scan a QR code on the establishment’s Amazing Thailand SHA logo and fill out a questionnaire to report any questionable practices. This helps boost consumer confidence that businesses or services are complying with the rules and regulations on an ongoing basis.

Further details of the Amazing Thailand SHA project can be found at www.thailandsha.tourismthailand.org or via its official LINE account: @thailandsha















