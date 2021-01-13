50 Thai casino workers return home from Myanmar to escape risk of COVID-19 infection

Security authorities in Mae Sot district of Tak province on Wednesday received 50 more Thai people who returned from a casino in the adjacent Myawaddy town of Myanmar and they were considered as having high risks of COVID-19 infection.

The people were the fourth group of returnees to Mae Sot during the latest spread of COVID-19. They traveled on two government vehicles to quarantine. Earlier they had worked at the Sky Complex casino and sought permission for their return due to the severe spread of the disease in Myanmar.





The people took ferries to cross the Moei River to the Thai bank in Mae Sot. Disease control workers in protective suits checked their personal documents and brought them to a local quarantine facility where they underwent physical examinations and COVID-19 tests.

So far, 125 Thai people have returned from casino work in Myawaddy. Among the three previous groups of returnees, 52 tested positive for COVID-19.









The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday reported 157 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 10,991.

Of the 157 new cases, 90 were locally infected, 42 were confirmed through active case finding, 21 sneaked in and four were quarantined arrivals. (TNA)













