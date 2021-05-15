Two more flights from India arranged to take Thais home

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman, the Royal Thai Embassy in India has arranged two more flights to help repatriate Thais from India this month because COVID-19 infections in India are increasing.

A flight on Saturday (May 15) would bring 150 Thai citizens back home. Another one is planned for May 22.







Meanwhile, Thailand has suspended issuing a Certificate of Entry (COE) and visas for people travelling from India who had been in that country since May 1.

Furthermore, Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman, said that this measure does not apply to Thais who have permanent residency in Thailand and diplomats and their families who come to work here. Although these people are allowed to enter, they would still need to be quarantined for 14 days. (NNT)























