Thailand will increase more channels for public inoculation including walk-in services

The government will launch the blanket, three-channel COVID-19 inoculation campaign, including walk-in services, next month.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said on Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants to inoculate as many people as possible, to minimize the risk of infection, severe illness and fatalities.







Blanket vaccinations will begin in June through online registration via the Mor Prom (doctors ready) app, group registration through public health volunteers, other groups of officials or private companies and walk-ins.







Vaccines will be distributed through the three channels in a ratio of 30:50:20 respectively. This can, however, be adjusted by provincial disease control committees. Walk-in services for vaccination will be opened for people who could not register online or did not make an appointment. Preparations were now being made to put this plan into action. (NNT)























