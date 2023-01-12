Two COVID-19 vaccination sites prepared for foreign tourists in Bangkok

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) DDC has prepared two vaccination sites for foreign tourists who want to get vaccinated in Bangkok. The first is the Bang Rak medical center on Sathong Tai Rd. The other is the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bang Khen district. The sites are expected to commence service next week and will also offer RT-PCR testing. Coordination is being made with health agencies in tourism cities such as Phuket, Chonburi, and Chiang Mai in setting up similar vaccine service points.







The DDC chief explained that international travelers who purchased health insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment will be able to get treatment at any hospital. They will also be able to enter hotel quarantine if they only display mild or no symptoms. Dr. Tares said there is currently no need to open hospitels for Covid patients. (NNT)

































