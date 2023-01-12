Thailand to drive up number of international visitors to 80 million over the next five years

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports hopes to drive up the number of international visitors to Thailand to 80 million over the next five years.

This optimistic target will see the number of international visitors doubling the pre-pandemic figure, and exceeding the country’s current population of 70 million.







Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said this target, once achieved, could raise the country’s tourism revenue from 1.93 trillion baht in 2019 to 5 trillion baht.

He said this target also calls for an upgrade to tourism safety standards, in order to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Thailand’s administration has since the COVID-19 outbreak been planning to collect an arrival fee from international visitors. This 300 baht per person fee is likely to be imposed from 1 June this year.







The National Tourism Policy Committee will be holding a meeting on 24 January to finalize the details of the fee, which will be applicable to foreign passport holders arriving in Thailand. This fee will however not be applicable to foreigners entering the country using border passes, local public servants at border areas, or those holding a valid work permit in Thailand. (NNT)



























