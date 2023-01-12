Gen. Prawit invites Iranian tourists to Thailand upon meeting ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon has discussed Thai-Iranian cooperation with the Iranian ambassador. He is also inviting Iranian tourists to visit Thailand as the Covid situation has now lifted.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon welcomed Iranian ambassador to Thailand Seyed Reza Nobakhti during the latter’s courtesy call. The two discussed guidelines for promoting Thai-Iranian bilateral relations. Gen. Prawit said the Thai government is committed to fostering the good relations that both countries have. He added the Thai government will take pleasure in promoting cooperation in the aspects of security, energy, economics, trade, agriculture, society, culture, and public health. The government will also work to advance the exchange of Thai rice with fertilizers from Iran, to serve as a starting point for the trade of other commodities.







The Thai government is also asking Iran to support Thailand’s bid to host the Phuket Specialized Expo in 2028.

Iranian tourists are being invited to visit Thailand in greater numbers as the COVID-19 situation has improved. Gen. Prawit indicated Thailand now has the readiness to accommodate tourists from all over the world.

H.E. Mr. Seyed Reza Nobakhti thanked Gen. Prawit for giving him a warm welcome. He pledged to support Iranian cooperation with the Thai government and the Thai public in various forms. (NNT)

































