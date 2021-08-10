Two COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine prototypes to enter human trials in Thailand this year

Thailand’s National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec) expects two COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine candidates to enter their first phase of human trials later this year.

Biotec’s Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group Director Anan Jongkaewwattana said the two candidates are adenovirus-based and influenza-based, with tests on mice producing encouraging results. The vaccine candidates are being jointly developed with pharmaceutical company KinGen BioTech and meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) safety standards.







He explained that the adenovirus-based vaccine was given to mice infected with COVID-19 and the animals did not fall ill, though they gained weight when compared with those given intramuscular injections.



Mr Anan said Biotec is preparing to launch human trials using the adenovirus-based vaccine candidate against the Delta variant, adding that Biotec’s nasal vaccine is similar to those being developed in other countries. (NNT)























