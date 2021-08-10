Bangkok provides healthcare, food and shelter to homeless people

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched three initiatives, involving screening, vaccination and food distribution points for the homeless in the capital, in order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said there are more than 1,000 homeless people in the capital at a high risk of virus infection. Therefore, the BMA is preparing to bring those people to homeless shelters, Protection Centres for the Destitute and the Mitmaitri Home.







He said homeless people who refuse to enter these shelters will be provided with urgent care by the BMA. These homeless people are Bangkok residents and they need to be taken care of, he added.

According to the BMA, the three care initiatives include using rapid antigen test kits in homeless communities, vaccinating homeless people and setting up food distribution points in areas with a dense population of homeless people. (NNT)

