Two arrested for smuggling face masks from Cambodia and Vietnam into Thailand

SA KAEO – Two people have been arrested near the border of Cambodia for smuggling 65,000 face masks made in Cambodia and Vietnam into Thailand.





Police of Sa Kaeo province intercepted the smuggling attempt on a road in Kok Sung district as the two suspects were transporting the controlled goods in a pick-up truck.

They told police that they had been hired to bring 26 cases of face masks to the Rong Klue Border Market.

Both have been charged for illegal smuggling and import tariff evasion.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Thai government has placed face masks on a list of controlled goods; requiring individual, seller and manufacturers to report their face mask supply under the Prices of Goods and Services Act. (TNA)

