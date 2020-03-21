50 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thailand, 18 linked to Muay Thai boxing events

BANGKOK – The health ministry of Thailand announced 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 322.







The Department of Disease Control director-general, Dr.Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, revealed at the ministry’s daily press conference

are now being treated in their provinces of residence, which are Bangkok that the new patients are those with a history of close contact to the patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

Among the 50 new cases, 18 patients are linked to the boxing events. The new patients, Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Samut Prakan.

Five new patients are linked to the night clubs in Thonglor and Ramkhamhaeng areas of Bangkok.

Twelve new patients are linked to the previously infected patients. One of the twelve is a six-month-old baby.

Six new patients are in Pattani and Songkhla provinces in Southern Thailand. They attended a regions event in Malaysia earlier this month, and hundreds of the pilgrims have later been found infected with the virus.

Nine new patients are those who have returned from foreign countries, and those whose works require close contact with foreigners. The group includes a tour guide and a security guard.

The total number of cases in Thailand, on March 20th, is 322. A French patient has been fully recovered and discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43.

The data shows that 66 percent of the patients are male, and 34 percent are female, in the 30 – 39 age range, an important working-age group of the country.

The deputy health minister, Satit Pitu-techa, stated a network of hospitals in Bangkok have initially prepared 1,600 beds for future COVID-19 patients, as well as a carefully crafted plan to cope with a possible surge of COVID-19 cases in the future. (NNT)











