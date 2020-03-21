Thai Govt. seeks Covid-19-free food delivery standard in ‘Work from Home’ trend

BANGKOK – The government has 20 food delivery firms guarantee disease-free services and vows to prosecute those who fail to comply, in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus.





Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop who supervises consumer protection sealed an agreement with the companies including Thailand Post, Kerry, Line Man and Grab, in which the operators promised to prevent their services from transmitting diseases amid concerns on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

“The operators are ready to follow policies of the government and support the idea for people working at home in the wake of the Covid-19 spreads as many people are ordering food deliveries. This is to prevent disease transmission to households and restaurants,” Mr Tewan said.

He said there were about 100,000 deliverymen. The operators who were convened at Government House agreed to do their best to keep food deliveries hygienic. Deliverymen would wear face masks and gloves on duty.

The operators were well cooperative and the government was ready to exercise consumer protection laws to discipline violators, Mr Tewan said. (TNA)











