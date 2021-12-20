Twin earthquakes reported in Laos and felt in Thailand

Two earthquakes struck the Laotian province of Xayaboury this morning (Dec 20), but tremors were felt as far as Laos’ capital Vientiane and the neighboring Thai province of Nan.

According to the Laotiane Times, the Lao National Earthquake Data Center detected the quakes in Xayaboury, but they were clearly felt 20km northwest in Ban Nam Chang in Nan’s Chalerm Phra Kiat district.







The first tremor, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 4:02 AM at a depth of 10km near Sala village in Saysathan district, while the second, at magnitude 5.8, hit just four minutes later at 4:06 AM near Houay Salad village in the same district, also at a depth of 10km.



The villages are located far from major population centers and no damage was reported.

Local authorities sent teams to examine sites in the province prone to earthquake damage, where they found cracks in the main Buddha image at Wat Phumin, located in Muang district. (NNT)



























