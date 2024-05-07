Major rehearsal for Royal Ploughing Ceremony conducted

May 7 marks the second major rehearsal of the royal ploughing ceremony as the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is ensuring that all preparations are in place.

Scheduled for two days, the ceremony will begin on May 9 at the Temple of Emerald Buddha with the blessing ceremony for the rice and seeds to be used in the royal ploughing ceremony on the next day at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground.







This year, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Prayoon Inskul performs as the Lord of Plough. He said that the ceremony is held to bring prosperity and blessings to Thai farmers. It is traditionally held in the sixth month of every year, a suitable time to begin rice cultivation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is fully prepared to organize the ceremony, especially this year, in celebration of the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday anniversary.







The rice seeds for the ceremony weigh a total of 2,743 kilograms and include six varieties. These seeds were sourced from fields in Suan Chitralada, Dusit Palace.

The two pairs of sacred oxen including one reserved pair were selected by the Department of Livestock Development for the ceremony. Both pairs are of the white Lumphun cattle breed, with white and pinkish skin, clean white fur, and majestic appearances.









The divination ceremony during the royal ceremony will predict the prosperity of the rice varieties in the country in two stages.

Firstly, the Lord of Plough will randomly select one piece of folded clothes, each of which has different length and predictions. After the plowing ceremony, the sacred oxen will be offered seven items to eat. The Royal Brahmins will then interpret their choices. (TNA)



































