Thailand to step up measures against potential New Year outbreaks

The government is calling on all provinces to be on alert for potential COVID-19 clusters going into the New Year, as the Ministry of Public Health prepares to re-impose more stringent measures for international arrivals.







Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha has charged provincial governors and communicable disease committees with strictly scrutinizing the organization of various events during the New Year Holiday period.



Provinces holding major events and festivals with large numbers of attendees are expected to follow COVID-Free Setting standards and safety measures as issued by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). These include determining and limiting the number of participants, conducting temperature screenings at entry points, enforcing social distancing, requiring vaccine certification and antigen test kit results, and ensuring attendees wear face masks at all times.







Authorities are prepared to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the Ministry of Public Health considering stepped-up measures for people traveling from high-risk countries. These measures are not expected to affect the opening of tourist areas in 2022. (NNT)



























