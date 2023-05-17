Tropical Cyclone Mocha brings heavy rainfall over Thailand

Thailand’s northern region experienced heavy rainfall this week due to the influence of Tropical Cyclone Mocha, which has caused disruptions and prompted safety concerns.

The cyclone, which is currently most affecting neighboring Myanmar, has led to heavy rain and forest runoff in Chiang Rai province. Local authorities are working to ensure the safety of affected residents in areas impacted by landslides and floods.







Chiang Rai Governor Puttipong Sirimat recently conducted an inspection in Mae Chan district to assess the situation and address the challenges faced by communities impacted by floods and landslides.

Preparations are also underway to handle potential flash floods and forest runoff amid increasing accumulated rainfall. Relevant agencies are being mobilized to respond to the situation and have been closely monitoring the possibility of further landslides and forest runoff.







The Meteorological Department meanwhile forecasts that Cyclone Mocha will weaken into a tropical depression as it moves towards upper Myanmar. However, the cyclone is expected to continue bringing rainfall to upper Thailand, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Lampang. Residents are urged to take precautions against heavy rain and to be vigilant of possible flash flooding and forest runoff.

The government has instructed relevant agencies to be prepared for potential emergencies and to consider providing humanitarian assistance if requested by foreign countries affected by the cyclone. (NNT)















