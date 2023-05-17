Thailand promotes ‘Amazing Secondary Cities, Must Visit, Must Love’ campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new campaign called ‘Amazing Secondary Cities, Must Visit, Must Love’ to promote lesser-known destinations in the country. The focus of the campaign is to showcase local traditions and cultural heritage through storytelling to provide captivating travel experiences that highlight the identity and unique characteristics of each area.







The TAT aims to diversify tourism activities and spread the benefits of an estimated 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year. The campaign emphasizes the concept of exploring secondary cities and towns, which offers a new and interesting dimension for tourists by stressing diverse travel experiences that are distinct from one another. These experiences include natural beauty, cultural heritage, and fascinating attractions that the 55 destinations have to offer.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the campaign will help distribute income from tourism activities that normally circulate in major cities and resorts to the 55 secondary destinations nationwide, thereby helping to restore a tourism industry that has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.







Additionally, the TAT is collaborating with travel media to offer itineraries that encourage Thai tourists in major cities to explore secondary cities throughout 2023. This campaign will not only promote lesser-known destinations but also offer a unique and diverse travel experience for tourists while supporting the recovery of the tourism industry. (PRD)















