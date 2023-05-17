Move Forward starts coalition talks

Current opposition parties have started their coalition talks, following their victory in the general election. The coalition-forming process is now led by Move Forward party which won most seats in the lower house.

Move Forward party (MFP) has initiated its effort to form a coalition government with other parties in the opposition camp, with Pheu Thai party being the key partner.







MFP’s Secretary General Chaithawat Tulathon revealed party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has appointed him to coordinate with parties in the opposition camp, particularly Pheu Thai Party. Mr. Pita himself will be making calls to leaders of Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, and Fair parties.

Mr. Chaithawat said the party hopes to hold an official meeting and provide more details to members of the media this week.







Despite securing majority seats in the lower house, MFP-led coalition is expected to face a major challenge in appointing its leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Prime Minister, as 250 members of the Senate will join the vote to choose a new premier.

Mr. Chaithawat said the MFP is still undecided whether to ask Bhumjaithai Party to raise hands for Mr. Pita, saying that it would mark a good shift if Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties follow voters’ desire.

The MFP’s secretary general added that the party has yet to reach out to Chart Thai Pattana party, as it intends to focus on opposition parties for now. The party remains positive that its current coalition-forming strategy will secure enough votes, and is confident it will secure 376 votes for the PM appointment.

Mr. Chaithawat said the MFP is ready to hold talks with the Senate, as he believes the senators have good intentions for the country and do not wish for the country to move towards a deadlock. (NNT)















