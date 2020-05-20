Tropical Cyclone ‘Amphan’ prompts storm warning across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a storm warning for many provinces until Thursday triggered by tropical cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal.







It said tropical cyclone Amphan with maximum sustained winds of about 180 km/h. is moving north and is expected to make landfall over Bangladesh between May 20-21.

The rather strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. It warned people to beware of heavy rain, possible flash floods, stormy seas and severe conditions.







Waves in the Andaman Sea could be about 2 meters and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, keep away from the storm. Small boats should stay ashore until May 21.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be mostly cloudy and will likely encounter thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the whole areas. (TNA)













