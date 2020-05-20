Pattaya workforce in entertainment and hotel businesses still out of work

People in Pattaya resort city form a kilometer-long line to receive donations from a Chinese donor.

Although some businesses in Thailand have reopened since Sunday but the vast majority in Pattaya that rely heavily on tourism remain closed. Half of the city’s workforce, mostly in entertainment and hotel businesses are still out of works.







Many of them turned out at Pattaya City Hall for the relief assistance on Tuesday. A Chinese company based in Thailand offered five tonnes of rice, 1,000 bottles of drinking water

The vibrant seaside resort city has come to a standstill. All beaches that were normally crowded with tourists have been closed. (TNA)











