Prominent doctor warns of second Coronavirus wave in Thailand

BANGKOK – A prominent Thai doctor has warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections if social distancing practices are relaxed.







Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicines, Siriraj Hospital, said the small numbers of cases in recent days could jump within a week if there were no thorough investigation.

After relaxing the lockdown, all Thais must continue to follow disease control guidelines otherwise there would come a second wave of infections, he said, citing lessons from other countries. (TNA)











